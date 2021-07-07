HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WSVN) — A teen has died after she jumped from a moving car after a fight with her mother, deputies say.

According to Fox 26, the incident took place Monday night in Harris County, Texas.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, preliminary information revealed that the girl, who was possibly 15 years old, was having a fight with her mother when she jumped out of the moving car.

Another vehicle behind the car reportedly swerved to avoid hitting the teen. However, authorities are working to determine if another car struck the girl.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.