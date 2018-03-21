Teen in critical condition following Maryland high school shooting

GREAT MILLS, Md. (WSVN) — A 16-year-old girl is fighting for her life after Tuesday’s shooting in a Maryland high school.

The family of Jaelynn Willey says she suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition in the ICU. Investigators said Willey was wounded when 17-year-old Austin Rollins opened fire in a hallway in Great Mills High School just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“There is an indication that a prior relationship existed between the shooter and the female victim,” said St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron.

Willey’s family released a statement:

“This morning, our family was devastated to learn that our beautiful Jaelynn was one of the victims in a school shooting at her high school, Great Mills. Jaelynn is an amazing young lady, whose peaceful presence and love of her fellow students and family is known throughout her Maryland-based school. The second oldest of 9 children, Jaelynn is not only a role model to her siblings, but also a dedicated student and member of her school’s swim team. She also selflessly helps take care of her brothers and sisters each and every day, whether at home, or at the beach, one of her favorite places to be. It is hard for us not to see her shining, smiling face right now, and to see her light up the room with her presence. We know that many of you are anxious to hear about her condition, and we will update you when we can. For now, we just ask for privacy for the families as we deal with the shock of this situation. For those that are looking for a way to help, please keep Jaelynn and our family in your prayers. Also, please consider donating to Jaelynn’s fundraiser, which will help with hospital costs and allow our family to be by her side during this ordeal.”

A YouCaring fundraiser for the family has already raised over $42,000 in just 24 hours.

A 14-year-old male student was also wounded in the shooting, suffering a gunshot wound to the thigh. Hospital officials said he is in good condition.

The school’s resource officer, Deputy Blaine Gaskill, is credited with stopping Rollins just a minute after the initial shot was fired. Rollins died, but Sheriff Cameron said it is unclear if the shooter took his own life or was fatally shot by Gaskill.

