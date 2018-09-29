ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP/WSVN) — A 13-year-old boy attacked by a shark along the Southern California coast is in critical but stable condition.

Spokesman Carlos Delgado of Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego released the boy’s condition late Saturday afternoon, more than nine hours after the attack.

The boy underwent surgery. FOX 5 San Diego is reporting his name is Chad Hammel, according to witnesses

The boy was attacked at 6:55 a.m. off Beacon’s Beach in the city of Encinitas, north of San Diego.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.