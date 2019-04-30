Teen honors fallen Marines with prom dress

ROCHELLE, Il. (WSVN) — A teen honored 25 fallen Marines with a special prom dress that took her two years to make.

According to Fox News, Aubrey Headon designed the dress, which sports the colors of the American flag. The top features embellishments that look like stars while the bottom has streamers of red, white and blue.

On the red and white streamers are 25 names belonging to the members of the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, also known as 3/5 or Darkhorse, that were killed in action between September 2010 and April 2011 while conducting operations in the Sangin District of Helmand Province in Afghanistan.

“I wanted to wear this tribute dress [to] my senior prom so the memories of the guys who fell in Afghanistan for our right to live how we do and do what we do every day is carried on,” Headon told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I don’t want them to fade into nothing.”

Headon said she came up with the idea after meeting Gretchen Catherwood, the mother of one of the fallen Marines.

“She started the Darkhorse Lodge to help combat veterans. I do a fundraiser every year to donate to the lodge,” Headon said.

Headon said since posting photos of her dress on social media, she has received a ton of support.

