Teen goes viral for designing, making graduation ball gown

PHILIPPINES (WSVN) — A teenage girl in the Philippines has gone viral for designing and creating her own ball gown for her graduation.

Ciara Gan shared photos to Twitter modeling her dress.

i made and painted my own gown for my graduation ball! 💚✨ i painted over 80 flowers, sewed + stoned my dress with my mama and designed the whole thing myself! 🧡🌼 pic.twitter.com/fsDwQK1NfD — ciara gan (@ciaragan) April 8, 2019

Gan said she and her mother made and sewed each panel of the skirt one-by-one. The pair then painted on the flowers.

She said the dress took about a month to create.

Gan told Fox 5 the inspiration for the dress came from her mom because she pushed her to make it.

“I really wanted my dress to reflect my personality, thus the lilies and bright colors,” said Gan. “My dress tells a very personal story about the things I hold close to my heart – lilies, the color green, painting and creating new things.”

