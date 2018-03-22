Teen crashes into DMV during driving test

BUFFALO, Minn. (WSVN) — Taking a driving test is a stressful moment for any teenager. But for one Minnesota teen, she managed to fail her test before she ever got on the road.

Buffalo Police said the 17-year-old put the Chevrolet Equinox in drive instead of reverse, bringing the test to a crashing halt as the SUV plowed into the driver’s examination office.

“This led to the vehicle lurching forward when she accelerated, causing the vehicle to move forward and over the curb, striking the building housing the exam station office,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

The driver was not hurt in the accident, but the 60-year-old test administrator suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, Buffalo Police said.

The crash caused significant damage to the building and the SUV. No one was inside the office at the time of the accident.

Police said the driver will not face any charges.

