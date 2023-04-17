YADKINVILLE, North Carolina (WXII) — A teenager has been charged after the car he was driving went airborne and crashed on top of a home in Yadkinville.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday at a home on Sugartown Road near Deep Creek Road.

Court documents say the 17-year-old was speeding more than 70 miles per hour. Troopers say the driver, identified as Tyler Caudill, of Yadkinville, lost control, hit a tree stump, drove on top of the homeowner’s car that was parked in the driveway, and landed on top of the house. The car crashed into the living room and made the home unlivable.

In the court’s copy of Caudill’s citation, he reportedly admitted to “consuming earlier” and had a blood alcohol concentration level of .02 roughly four hours after the crash.

According to the Yadkinville Volunteer Fire Department, at the time of the crash, firefighters say a family of four was inside: two adults and two children. None of them were injured.

Caudill was taken to the hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries. He is facing two charges: driving after consuming under 21 and reckless driving. Both are misdemeanors. He’s due in court in July.

Troopers say a passenger inside the car was also taken to the hospital. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

