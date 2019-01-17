Teen calls police on father after he takes away her cellphone

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WSVN) — An argument between a 16-year-old Ohio girl and her father took an unusual turn after the teen called police on her dad for taking away her cellphone.

South Euclid Police wrote about the incident on Facebook. According to detectives, officers responded to a report of a theft where the teen accused her father of stealing her phone.

After speaking to the girl’s father, officers found out he took it away for disciplinary reasons. The girl, however, insisted her father stole it, but officers told her that having a phone under the age of 18 is a privilege and not a right.

Officers told the girl to follow the rules her father set if she hopes to get her phone back.

