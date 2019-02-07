Teen builds fully-functional prosthetic arm with Legos

BARCELONA, Spain (WSVN) — A teen in Spain is doing some amazing things with a classic children’s toy.

According to Reuters, 19-year-old David Aguilar built himself a fully functioning prosthetic arm from Legos. The teen was born without a right forearm due to a rare genetic condition.

The arm bends at the elbow and is even capable of grabbing things.

Legos are Aguilar’s favorite toy, and he has so far built four arms out of them.

Aguilar, who is a bio-engineering student at the Universitat Internacional de Catalunya, hopes to create affordable prosthetics for those who need them.

