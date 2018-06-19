Teen battling cancer sells bracelets to fund treatment her insurance won’t cover

(WSVN) - ANGOLA, Ind. (WSVN) — A teen fighting for her life and battling cancer is selling bracelets in order to pay for a life-saving procedure her insurance won’t cover.

Fourteen-year-old Olivia Stoy from Indiana is battling a rare form of cancer. According to her GoFundMe page, after successfully beating cancer once before, her cancer returned in March.

As part of her treatment, doctors said she will need a bone marrow transplant. Olivia’s brother was tested and found to be a 100-percent match; however, according to the page, the family’s insurance will not cover the $900,000 procedure. The family filed an appeal, but the insurance company denied coverage despite doctors reportedly saying the treatment was needed for Olivia’s survival.

Despite this, the family was able to negotiate with the hospital and reach an agreement that if they can pay $350,000 in cash, then doctors can perform the surgery.

In order to help raise the funds, Stoy teamed up with designer Emily Bryan. According to WANE, Bryan offered the teen the opportunity to design a bracelet that she will sell on her website.

“Olivia is a very special girl,” Bryan told the station. “She’s very sweet, very sensible, very strong. She has always maintained a smile on her face through everything, even when I was at Riley Children’s Hospital visiting her after a chemo treatment. It was very fun to see her excitement in designing.”

According to Stoy, if she is unable to raise the funds and get the transplant, she will likely not survive her cancer.

Stoy’s bracelet goes for $20, and can be purchased on Bryan’s website.

“The Lava Liv bracelet features lava stones because Olivia has used them to get through her treatments. Lavendar helps her relax and sleep, peppermint oil eases her headaches. Apply 1-2 drops of oil to a lava stone and it will diffuse while you wear it throughout the day!” the product description reads.

Stoy is confident that with the bracelet sales, her GoFundMe and other fundraisers, she will raise the funds needed for her treatment.

“I know that we’ll reach it and I’m just so thankful for what everyone’s doing,” Stoy said. “I’m looking forward to just being more active and just getting back to the life that I had.”

To buy a bracelet, click here. To donate to her GoFundMe click here.

