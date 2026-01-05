PENNSYLVANIA (WSVN) – A massive teddy bear toss took place at a hockey game in Pennsylvania, Sunday.

Thousands of the stuffed animals were thrown at the ice at the home of the minor league Hershey Bears.

The event was done for an annual event that happened once the team scored their first goal.

The stuffed animals were donated to charities, and more than 81,000 were collected this year.

Last year’s event set the world record for a teddy bear toss, at more than 102,000 bears.

