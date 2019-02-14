(WSVN) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is suggesting that convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán should pay for the president’s proposed border wall.

“America’s justice system prevailed today in convicting Joaquín Guzmán Loera, aka El Chapo, on all 10 counts. U.S. prosecutors are seeking $14 billion in drug profits & other assets from El Chapo which should go towards funding our wall to #SecureTheBorder,” Cruz tweeted.

It’s time to pass my EL CHAPO Act. I urge my Senate colleagues to take swift action on this crucial legislation. #SecureTheBorder –> https://t.co/SndC56CiYz pic.twitter.com/5LgBuBSE26 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 12, 2019

Trump has asked for $5.7 billion to start building more than 200 miles of wall.

Cruz also pushed for his colleagues to pass his “El Chapo Act” which would take the money forfeited to the U.S. Government from drug lords “for border security assets and the completion of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.”

However, according tot he Associated Press, federal officials can’t say for sure how much El Chapo may still have from his decades of smuggling drugs into the U.S., or how exactly they intend to get their hands on it.

