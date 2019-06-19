Technical issues cause Delta Airlines flights to be delayed

(WSVN) - A technical issue has caused delays for travelers flying on Delta Airlines flights.

The company said the glitch is disrupting applications that book flights, board, and check-in passengers, Wednesday.

The airline said flights are continuing to depart, but at a slower pace than normal, and some flights are delayed.

Delta officials said they have apologized to customers for the inconvenience while they work to address the problem.

