Teacher, former Miss Kentucky accused of sending naked photos to student

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WSVN) — A teacher and former beauty pageant winner has been arrested and accused of sending naked photos of herself to a 15-year-old former student.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Ramsey BethAnn Bearse was charged with distributing obscene materials to a minor.

Deputies said Bearse sent obscene photos to a 15-year-old former student of hers.

According to CNN, the boy’s parents found the photos on his phone and reported them to police.

Bearse reportedly admitted to sending at least four photos of her topless via Snapchat from about August to October in an interview with police, according to an arrest report.

Bearse was named Miss Kentucky in 2014 while performing under the name Ramsey Carpenter, CNN reports.

Police said she has been suspended from teaching, and was released on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.