Teacher Appreciation Day brings deals, discounts for educators

(WSVN) - Tuesday marks Teacher Appreciation Day, and some businesses are offering freebies and deals for teachers.

At Chipotle, teachers, faculty and staff are being treated to a buy-one, get-one free burrito, bowl, salad or taco deal. Valid in-restaurant only, Chipotle said on their website that all these educators need is their faculty ID to get the deal.

According to People.com. Cici’s is offering a coupon that must be used along with your teacher ID for a complimentary adult buffet.

At PDQ, both teachers and nurses receive 50 percent off their entire check with a valid teacher/nurse ID

