TD 9 strengthens into Tropical Storm Isaac

MIAMI (WSVN) - Tropical Depression 9 has become a named system: Tropical Storm Isaac.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system had been churning in the Atlantic Ocean at 35 mph, just under the 39 mph threshold that would turn it into a tropical storm. However, it gained strength on Saturday afternoon and as of the 5 p.m. advisory, is packing winds of 40 mph and has shifted west, about 1,640 miles east of the Windward Islands.

Tropical Storm #Isaac Advisory 5: Tropical Depression Nine Becomes Tropical Storm Isaac. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 8, 2018

Meteorologists say it’s too early to determine whether the system poses a threat to South Florida. It is expected to become a hurricane by early next week.

