(WSVN) - A new addition to the tropics that meteorologists have been monitoring has strengthened quickly, but its potential impact on South Florida won’t be known for at least a few days.

Wednesday night, Tropical Depression 7 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Fiona, less than 24 hours after the system formed.

Wednesday evening forecast cone on brand new Tropical Storm Fiona pic.twitter.com/YEGdBfnp5k — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) September 15, 2022

As of the 11 p.m. advisory, the system is located 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. It is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

Fiona, this hurricane season’s sixth named storm, is currently more than 2,000 miles away from South Florida. By Friday, it should be nearing Antigua and Barbados. Anywhere between 3 and 8 inches of rain can be expected along its path.

It is expected to move past Puerto Rico by Saturday and past the Dominican Republic and Haiti by Sunday. It is then expected to turn north.

Most of the showers and thunderstorms are sitting on the eastern side of the storm. High pressure will continue to push the system westward, and as it leaves Hispaniola, it will look for a gap between a front to the west and high pressure to the east.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for nearly all of the Leeward Islands.

