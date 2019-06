(WSVN) - The Country’s Best Yogurt, more commonly known as TCBY, is honoring dads this Father’s Day by offering free frozen yogurt all day.

Fathers can enjoy a free six ounce cup or cone filled with froyo at participating locations.

Hey Dads👋 Enjoy 6 oz of froyo FREE at your local TCBY this Father's Day🍦 Find a store near you: https://t.co/HpZkDAXedW *At participating locations only. Offer valid Sunday, June 16th. Call or see store for details. #TCBY pic.twitter.com/G4nE7eWkQt — TCBY (@TCBY) June 11, 2019

The froyo chain offers dairy free, no sugar added and gluten free options.

To find a store near you, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.