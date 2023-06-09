(CNN) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is on a mission to locate approximately one and a half million individuals who are entitled to receive their unclaimed tax refunds. With an astonishing value of $1.5 billion from the 2019 income tax year, these refunds could provide a welcome financial boost to those who act quickly.

Individuals who believe they are owed a refund are advised to submit their tax returns by the deadline of July 17.

Traditionally, filing tax returns after the April deadline carries penalties. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the IRS has extended the deadline for 2019 income taxes over three years, until July 2023, giving taxpayers additional time to fulfill their obligations and secure their refunds.

By the way, the average median refund for the 2019 tax year amounts to $893. Imagine the possibilities this sum could offer—whether it’s paying off debts, investing in education, or simply enjoying some well-deserved leisure.

Remember, time is of the essence. Don’t let your unclaimed tax refund slip away. Gather your documents, consult a tax professional if necessary, and submit your tax return to the IRS by July 17. Your financial future could be brighter than you think.

