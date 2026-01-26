(WSVN) - Monday marks the start of tax season, as the federal government is officially accepting tax returns.

Some new changes have gone into effect this year. They include no tax on tips or overtime pay, no tax on car loan interest and enhanced deductions for seniors.

The Internal Revenue Service has also phased out checks.

It is recommended to open a bank account in order to receive a faster refund.

