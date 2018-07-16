Tax breaks for gym memberships may soon be a reality

(WSVN) - Those who frequently go the gym may be in luck: lawmakers drafted a bill that would create a tax break for gym memberships.

According to Fox Business, the bipartisan bill would create breaks for gym memberships, exercise classes and safety equipment. The bill was approved Thursday by lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

However, Fox Business reports that the bill states the tax break cannot be used for fitness books, videos or fitness activities like golf.

The break will be capped at $500 a year for individuals and $1,000 for couples filing joint tax return forms.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.