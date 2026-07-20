(CNN) — Social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate are expected in federal court this week, following an extradition request from the United Kingdom on charges of sexual offenses, including rape and sex trafficking.

US Marshals arrested the brothers, who are dual US and UK citizens, in Miami on Saturday. An attorney for the brothers has said they are innocent.

The brothers are set to appear in Miami federal court Monday, attorney Joseph McBride, told CNN on Sunday. The brothers are expected to fight the extradition request, McBride added.

Here’s what we know:

Who are the Tate brothers?

After getting their start on reality TV in the UK, the Tate brothers have gained notoriety over the years by promoting increasingly misogynistic content online, racking up followers — and criminal charges.

Andrew Tate, a self-proclaimed misogynist, has earned masses of online supporters — many of them young men and boys — with content promoting male dominance, female submission and a reverence for wealth and power.

He once argued women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted. The comments got him banned from almost every social media platform. When Elon Musk took over Twitter in 2022, he reinstated Tate’s account.

Tristan Tate has built a following by creating and promoting a similar take on modern masculinity.

The Tates have been ardent supporters of President Donald Trump. Despite reports the Trump administration pressed Romanian authorities to ease restrictions on the brothers last year, White House officials said the US government had no direct role in bringing them to Florida and Romania’s foreign minister said he did not face pressure to lift the restrictions.

What charges are they facing?

Andrew Tate faces 42 charges, including rape, human trafficking, indecent images of a child and assault, according to the UK Crown Prosecution Service and Bedfordshire Police. Tristan Tate faces 17 charges, including sexual assault, rape and trafficking, according to officials, bringing the total to 59 charges between them.

The extradition request followed an investigation by the UK Crown Prosecution Service, which said the alleged offenses were reported by seven women and took place in the East of England, north of London, between 2010 and 2017.

The brothers were already facing rape and human trafficking charges in the UK over allegations from 2012 to 2015. The new charges were brought after Bedfordshire Police investigated reports made by four additional women, police said.

Andrew Tate also faces a civil suit in the UK from four women who have accused him of rape and coercive control.

In Romania, the brothers face charges of human trafficking and forming an organized criminal group to sexually exploit women.

The state of Florida is also conducting an active criminal investigation into the brothers. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier acknowledged the Tates’ arrest on X.

The brothers have denied all the allegations against them.

How does extradition work?

After their 2022 arrest in Romania, the Tate brothers were prohibited from leaving the country. But after Romanian authorities lifted the travel restrictions on the pair last year, they flew to Florida on a private jet.

They were arrested by US Marshals in Miami following the UK’s extradition request. The US and the UK are part of an extradition treaty, meaning each country has agreed to surrender individuals wanted by the other for prosecution.

The extradition process requires a hearing before a US judge to determine whether legal requirements are met, and the brothers have the option to mount legal challenges.

The Justice Department confirmed the arrests “were made in accordance with the treaties and law enforcement agreements governing Justice Department extraditions.”

McBride, an attorney for the brothers, criticized the timing of the UK’s extradition request over the weekend.

“There is a long-standing agreement between the UK and Romanian governments that the UK would not seek extradition while the Romanian proceedings are pending,” McBride said. “Those proceedings are ongoing right now. That agreement exists because no nation gets to trample the judicial sovereignty of another for political convenience.”

Romanian courts ruled in 2024 the brothers should be extradited to the UK once their Romanian case concludes, British prosecutors previously said.

Any agreement or understanding between British and Romanian authorities would not legally bind the United States, which was not a party to it.

A strengthened US-UK extradition treaty took effect in 2007, and the State Department has since granted nearly every British extradition request.

A federal judge must first determine whether the treaty’s requirements are met, but the final decision rests with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who retains discretion to deny extradition.

The brothers remain in Miami after their arrest. The extradition process can take months, depending on what challenges are brought, legal experts said.

In a statement posted to X Sunday, McBride said the brothers were arrested for their politics and are being held in solitary confinement.

CNN has reached out to the Florida Attorney General for information about where and how the brothers are being held.

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