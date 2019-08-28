Target to offer discount coupons in exchange for used car seats

(WSVN) - Target is going to host a 10-day trade-in event where customers can give up their old car seats for a discount coupon toward a new one.

The event runs from Tuesday through September 13th.

Customers are instructed to bring in their unwanted or damaged car seat to any Target store’s Guest Services department.

In exchange, they’ll receive a coupon for 20% off a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear.

“As our guests increasingly look for products and experiences that are good for them, their families and the planet, we are making it easy to have a positive impact on the environment through trade-in programs,” the company wrote on its website.

No matter the type, Target says they’ll accept anything from infant car seats to convertible seats to even car seats that are expired or damaged.

Materials from your trade-in will be recycled by Waste Management, a Target partner.

The trade-in program has recycled 500,000 car seats since it started back in April 2016.

