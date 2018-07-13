Target to offer 15 percent discount for teachers on classroom supplies

(WSVN) - Many teachers say they have to spend their own money when it comes to getting supplies for their classroom. Now, Target is trying to help teachers save a bit of cash.

In a blog post, the retailer announced a 15 percent discount for classroom supplies from Sunday to July 21.

Thank you for reaching out to us. The event starts on July 15th. The site will go live then. Please check back to A Bullseye View: https://t.co/kymDhIYMSO for more details. Have a wonderful day. — AskTarget (@AskTarget) July 12, 2018

According to Target, retailers just need to visit Target.com/teacherprep and answer a few questions to redeem the coupon code. However, the website will not go live until July 15.

According to a study from the National Center of Education Statistics, 94 percent of public school teachers spend their own money on classroom supplies.

About 44 percent spent $250 or less, while 36 percent spent from $251 to $500.

