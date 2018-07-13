Target to offer 15 percent discount for teachers on classroom supplies

(WSVN) - Many teachers say they have to spend their own money when it comes to getting supplies for their classroom. Now, Target is trying to help teachers save a bit of cash.
In a blog post, the retailer announced a 15 percent discount for classroom supplies from Sunday to July 21.
According to Target, retailers just need to visit Target.com/teacherprep and answer a few questions to redeem the coupon code. However, the website will not go live until July 15.
According to a study from the National Center of Education Statistics, 94 percent of public school teachers spend their own money on classroom supplies.
About 44 percent spent $250 or less, while 36 percent spent from $251 to $500.
