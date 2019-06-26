Target to offer 15% discount for teachers on classroom supplies

Many teachers say they have to spend their own money when it comes to getting supplies for their classroom. Now, Target is trying to help them save a bit of cash.

The retailer announced the return of their Teacher Prep Event where educators get a 15 percent discount for select classroom supplies.

The event will take place from July 13 through July 20.

To qualify for the deal, teachers have to fill out an online form to redeem the coupon code.

For more information on the deal, click here.

