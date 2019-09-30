Target to host PAW Patrol trick-or-treat event

(WSVN) - Parents looking for a family-friendly Halloween event for their kids should look no further than their local Target.

Target announced its annual free PAW Patrol trick-or-treat event will take place Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Kids are invited to come in costume and trick-or-treat their way through the store,” the company wrote on its website.

Target stores will play an exclusive PAW Patrol episode and will also be doing giveaways while supplies last.

The company says events like this are held at “nearly all of our stores.”

To find out if your store is participating, click here.

