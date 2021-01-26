Target to give $500 bonuses to 375,000 employees

New Target store location on campus at The University of California San Diego on Monday, Oct 19 in San Diego. (Sandy Huffaker/AP Images for Target)

(WSVN) - Target is showing their appreciation for their front-line workers with a $500 bonus.

The company announced Monday that they will be making a $200 million investment to offer $500 bonuses to all hourly team members in stores, distribution centers and their headquarters and field-based offices.

We're saying thank you to 375,000 of our frontline team members with a $500 bonus in the new year. ❤️ Learn more: https://t.co/wR9brQctxS pic.twitter.com/xjRntg1Uiq — Target (@Target) January 25, 2021

Store directors, executive leaders and salaried distribution center leaders will also receive a bonus ranging from $1,000 to $2,000.

“We’re so proud of our team,” the organization said in a statement.” They’re the heart and soul of Target, showing up for one another and our guests-and making Target a safe and easy place to shop and work. And never has their dedication, resiliency, care and compassion been more appreciated than during the pandemic.”

Target said this is the fifth time they have given bonuses to their employees during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.