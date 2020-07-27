Target to close stores on Thanksgiving

(WSVN) - Target is the latest retailer to announce that it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The company announced the news in a press release detailing their plans for this year’s holiday season.

“This season, you can count on getting extra-big savings without the extra-long lines, with plenty of opportunities to score the best deals on the hottest items both before and after November 26,” Target wrote.

Target also said they will be making 20,000 more products available for pick up and delivery, including fresh and frozen groceries.

This announcement comes after Walmart said, last week, that they would also close their stores on Thanksgiving.

