Target announced they will be keeping the cost of their annual school supplies sale at its 2024 prices.
The retailer’s popular list of 20 must-have items, which adds up to less than $20, will also be returning for the upcoming school year.
Shoppers will be able to find a variety of products, starting at $5.
Students and teachers will also be able to get a 20% discount on purchases.
