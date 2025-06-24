Target announced they will be keeping the cost of their annual school supplies sale at its 2024 prices.

The retailer’s popular list of 20 must-have items, which adds up to less than $20, will also be returning for the upcoming school year.

Shoppers will be able to find a variety of products, starting at $5.

Students and teachers will also be able to get a 20% discount on purchases.

