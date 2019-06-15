Target registers back online after widespread outage

(CNN) — Target cash registers were back online after a two-hour systems outage on Saturday that left exasperated shoppers venting frustrations online.

In a statement, the company said the failure was not the result of a data breach or security-related issue.

“The temporary outage earlier today was the result of an internal technology issue that lasted for approximately two hours. Our technology team worked quickly to identify and fix the issue, and we apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this caused for our guests,” the statement said.

Long lines and confusion at North Miami Target. Some people have been waiting 2 hours in line according to security. Systems down nationwide. pic.twitter.com/XWEn9tMLPc — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) June 15, 2019

Earlier in the day, Target acknowledged guests were “unable to make purchases” at its stores but did not provide details.

Shoppers at dozens of stores across the country used social media to express frustration or commend store employees for efforts to diffuse tension as people waited in long lines on the Saturday before Father’s Day. Some on Twitter said Target workers were helping to entertain children and offering refreshments.

“This is how you bring America to a standstill,” a Minnesota journalist shared on Twitter alongside a photo of an error message at a cashier’s stand. “Every single register at the Richfield [Target] is down.”

Target has 1,800 locations in the United States and a presence in India.

