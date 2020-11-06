Target recalls Cat & Jack toddler boots due to choking hazard

(WSVN) - Target has issued a recall for a pair of toddler boots due to a choking hazard.

The recall for Cat & Jack’s “Himani” and “Jaren” toddler boots was issued Wednesday.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, five reports have been received of the elastic laces breaking and one report of both the elastic laces and toggle breaking.

No injuries have been reported but the products are said to pose a choking hazard to children.

Those who purchased the boots are advised to take them away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Individuals who purchased the boots online can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the boots.

