Target raises starting wages to $12 an hour

(WSVN) - Target is raising its starting wages to $12 an hour, its second pay increase just six months.

The big box retailer originally increased wages to $11 an hour back in September. Target says its new starting rate of $12 is higher than the state-level minimum wage in all 50 states.

The announcement is part of the company’s commitment to pay a minimum wage of $15 per hour by the end of 2020, a Target spokesperson said.

CEO Brian Cornell said the move is one of the ways the company plans to invest in their workers, thereby giving customers a better shopping experience.

