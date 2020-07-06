Target raises minimum wage to $15 ahead of schedule

(WSVN) - Target has raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour approximately five months ahead of when they were expected to.

The pay increase at the retail giant began Sunday.

In 2017, the company announced hourly pay for employees at the company would be increased by the end of 2020.

The pay increase will benefit over 25 million employees at stores and distribution centers.

