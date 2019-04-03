Target offering discount on new car seat to parents who bring in child’s old one

(WSVN) - If you are in need of a new car seat for your child, Target has got you covered.

The company announced that they are bringing back their car seat trade-in event.

Beginning this April 22, Target will give customers a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system or stroller if they bring in their old seat in.

The seats will then be taken by waste management and recycled into into other products.

The event lasts until May 4, and the coupons received will be good through May 11.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.