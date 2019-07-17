Target offering adaptive costumes for kids who use wheelchairs

(WSVN) - Target has added a few new Halloween costumes to their lineup this year.

The retail giant has added several new costumes for children with disabilities.

The costumes include an adaptive pirate costume, which comes with inserts to make it appear as if the child is on a pirate ship and an adaptive princess costume, which allows the child to appear as if they are riding in a princess carriage.

Target is also offering an adaptive unicorn Halloween costume and an adaptive shark costume. These costumes both feature a plush construction and flat seams with no tags to create a sensory-friendly design.

The two costumes also have removable pieces that help make them more comfortable for sensory-sensitive children.

The costumes are now available for preorder.

