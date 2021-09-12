(WSVN) - Target’s big car seat trade-in is back.

If your little one is starting to outgrow their car seat, Target will take it off your hands and give you a 20% off coupon on a new one.

The coupon is also good for other things too including strollers, high chairs and rockers.

The trade-in will last for two weeks starting Sunday and will run through September 25.

The coupons can be used through October 2.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.