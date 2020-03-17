Target modifies store; dedicate hour for elderly and vulnerable

(WSVN) - In an effort to keep up with supply demand and maintain deep-cleaning standards, Target has announced it will be closing stores earlier.

In a statement released Tuesday, Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell said, “We’ll reduce hours and close all stores by 9 p.m. daily. This will help us as we replenish and deeply clean our stores for our guests.”

The opening time at stores will remain the same. However, the first hour of shopping each Wednesday will be reserved for “vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.”

Currently Target is covering employees who have been directed to self-quarantine with pay. “We’ll also continue to offer benefits like paid family leave and free counseling services for the range of challenges our team might be facing,” noted the CEO.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.