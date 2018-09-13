Target looking to hire 120,000 holiday workers

(WSVN) - Want some extra cash for the holidays? Target is looking to hire 120,000 seasonal workers in anticipation of a busy shopping season.

The big box retailer made the hiring announcement Thursday, saying they are doubling the size of their staff dedicated to online orders.

The workers are needed to meet rising online, pickup and drive-up purchases, the company notes.

It’s a 20-percent increase from last year’s number of seasonal workers hired. Current workers will also be offered extra hours.

Pay starts at $12 per hour, and seasonal employees also get a 10 percent discount on merchandise as well as a 20 percent discount on fruits and vegetables.

Hiring events will be held in Target stores nationwide from October 12th to the 14th.

Interested candidates are urged to apply in advance of the hiring events by visiting TargetSeasonalJobs.com.

