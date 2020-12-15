Target extends store hours for holiday shopping

(WSVN) - Target has extended its store hours ahead of Christmas.

Most stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 11:59 p.m. this week.

On Christmas Eve, however, most Target stores will close at 8 p.m.

The popular retailer has also created special shopping hours for seniors and at-risk customers as a result of COVID-19.

For those shoppers, some Target stores will open an hour earlier on Tuesdays.

To check store hours of a Target near you, click here.

