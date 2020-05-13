Target employee left with broken arm after fight breaks out with customers refusing to wear masks

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Two men have been charged with attacking a security guard at a Los Angeles Target.

Police arrested 31-year-old Phillip Hamilton and 29-year-old Paul Hamilton.

According to police, the pair entered the Target without wearing masks. They were confronted about their lack of masks and were escorted out of the store.

However, police said, as they were approaching the exit, one suspect, without provocation, turned around and punched a store employee. This led to a brawl between the suspects and a store employee that ended with an employee breaking their left arm.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police arrested the two suspects, charging them with felony battery. They are being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.