(WSVN) - A Target brand Valentine’s Day candy is getting recalled.

Reports said that Favorite Day chocolate-covered caramels contain undeclared tree nuts.

Tree nuts are a major risk for those with nut allergies.

Anyone who has purchased the item can call Target and receive a full refund.

For more information on the recall, you may visit Target’s website.

