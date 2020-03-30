Taco Bell offers free Doritos Locos Tacos to drive-thru guests on Tuesday

(WSVN) - This taco Tuesday, Taco Bell is trying to help Americans celebrate by offering free Doritos Locos Tacos to guests.

Drive-thru patrons can receive a free beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos at participating stores on March 31.

Now more than ever, we could all use a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Get yours this Tuesday 3/31 when you visit our drive-thru. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 29, 2020

The fast food chain said no purchase is necessary, but the offer is available while supplies last.

Taco Bell has also announced they will be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign determined to end childhood hunger in America.

Taco Bell CEO Mark King said the company is working to transform their Taco Bell Taco Trucks into mobile commissaries to deliver food to healthcare workers, teachers, grocery store employees and others who are working during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.