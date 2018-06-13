Taco Bell is giving away free tacos on Wednesday

(WSVN) - Thanks to the Golden State Warriors, Taco Bell fans will be able to score free tacos on Wednesday.

The fast-food giant will give away free Doritos Locos Tacos on June 13 from 2 to 6 p.m., all because the Warriors “stole” Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Golden State won the NBA finals, sweeping Cleveland 4-0.

For more information on the “Steal a Taco” promotion, click here.

Are you ready for a free Doritos Locos Tacos? Stop by Taco Bell today only from 2-6 PM to steal yours. Terms: https://t.co/F4C6tjpIQM pic.twitter.com/rjwz3OXn6W — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 13, 2018

