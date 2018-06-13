Taco Bell is giving away free tacos on Wednesday

(WSVN) - Thanks to the Golden State Warriors, Taco Bell fans will be able to score free tacos on Wednesday.
The fast-food giant will give away free Doritos Locos Tacos on June 13 from 2 to 6 p.m., all because the Warriors “stole” Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Golden State won the NBA finals, sweeping Cleveland 4-0.
For more information on the “Steal a Taco” promotion, click here.
