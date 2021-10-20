(CNN) — Breakfast is back on the menu at Taco Bell, so it’s giving away free food to celebrate.

On Thursday, the chain will offer free breakfast burritos at its United States restaurants. The giveaway, which runs between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., serves as a reminder that breakfast has returned at roughly 90% of Taco Bell locations after being temporarily paused because of the pandemic.

Taco Bell began serving breakfast in 2014 and expanded its morning menu in March 2020 — just days before Covid-19 brought the country to a standstill and forced a significant chunk of its restaurants to stop selling it. The option, which historically makes up 6% of its total sales, has now returned to roughly 7,000 of its locations.

Last year, the chain added a new line of pressed breakfast burritos including one with eggs, sausage and nacho cheese sauce. Another burrito has eggs, potato bites, pico de gallo, a three-cheese blend and either bacon or sausage, and another option contains eggs, the three-cheese blend, a hash brown and bacon or sausage.

The burritos are part of Thursday’s giveaway and normally sell between $1.29 to $2.89. They have to be ordered in-person and there’s a one burrito limit per person.

The promotion comes as its rivals aim to expand in the mornings as people return to their routines. Wendy’s recently announced it’s spending $25 million to promote its popular breakfast selection and McDonald’s added a new glazed donut to its McCafé Bakery lineup. Dunkin’ has added a plant-based breakfast sandwich in recent years.

