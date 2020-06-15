T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, AT&T customers nationwide reporting outages

(WSVN) - Cell phone customers across the country are reporting outages with their service, Monday.

According to Down Detector, customers in multiple states, including Florida, Georgia, Texas, New York, California are reporting issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and Sprint.

According to Down Detector, as of 3:56 p.m., there were over 100,000 reports of outages for T-Mobile, over 8,000 at Verizon, 3,400 at AT&T and 1,589 reports for Sprint.

Tweets from angry customers filled the pages of their respective carriers.

The cause of the outages is unclear.

We can definitely check on this for you, send a DM our way and we'll get you taken care of. ^Erica Ramos — T-Mobile Help (@TMobileHelp) June 15, 2020

We're sorry to read that you're having issues with your data, Stephen. What is the ZIP Code where you're having these issues? ~PXM — Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) June 15, 2020

Hey. No need to change companies, let's fix it! How long has this been happening and does it happening in one or multiple locations? -AD — Sprint Care (@sprintcare) June 15, 2020

Hello Eli, let's check on your service status. Please DM us your account info and ZIP code so we can get to work. ^LuisO https://t.co/mIqyBsCU0E — AT&T Help (@ATTHelp) June 15, 2020

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

