T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, AT&T customers nationwide reporting outages

(WSVN) - Cell phone customers across the country are reporting outages with their service, Monday.
According to Down Detector, customers in multiple states, including Florida, Georgia, Texas, New York, California are reporting issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and Sprint.
According to Down Detector, as of 3:56 p.m., there were over 100,000 reports of outages for T-Mobile, over 8,000 at Verizon, 3,400 at AT&T and 1,589 reports for Sprint.
Tweets from angry customers filled the pages of their respective carriers.
The cause of the outages is unclear.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.