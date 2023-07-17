TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — If you’re a devoted pet owner in Tampa on the hunt for a delightful surprise to celebrate your furry friend’s special day, look no further than Sweet Dog Bakery! This innovative canine confectionery, founded by animal enthusiast Allison Stasz, has officially opened a store after three years of online orders.

Stasz has been creating delectable birthday cakes exclusively designed for dogs after she had trouble finding a birthday cake for her beloved companion. Her unconditional love for her four-legged friend fueled her determination to open a business exclusively for dogs and their owners.

Word about the mouthwatering delights spread like wildfire through the local pet community, and soon, online orders began to flood in. With overwhelming demand, Sweet Dog Tampa had to expand its operation.

On Saturday, alongside Mayor Jane Castor, dogs and pet owners, Sweet Dog Tampa Bakery opened its first brick-and-mortar store.

Located at 212 W Platt St., the charming boutique offers an array of freshly baked, dog-safe treats that promise to make every pup’s special day even more extraordinary.

The menu at Sweet Dog Tampa features an assortment of birthday cakes, pup-friendly pastries, and pupcakes – cupcakes specially designed for dogs.

Each delicacy is prepared with meticulous care, using dog-approved ingredients to ensure both safety and indulgence.

