Swearing at Myrtle Beach could result in jail time or a hefty fine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WSVN) — If you have a penchant for profanity, you might want to steer clear of one South Carolina beach town.

Myrtle Beach’s disorderly conduct offense includes cursing in public, and makes it a misdemeanor to do so.

According to Myrtle Beach Online, the city issued 289 profane language citations in 2017, which totaled over $22,000 in fines.

“We encourage everyone to avoid violating this ordinance by speaking to others with the same respect and kindness you deserve,” Lt. Bryan Murphy tells the news outlet, saying the ordinance is usually enforced when the person swearing is attempting to “provoke a violent reaction from another person.”

A judge has the final say as far as punishment is concerned, but the penalty is up to $500 in fines, or as much as 30 days in jail.