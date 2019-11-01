SWAT member dresses as Batman, rappels down side of children’s hospital

(WSVN) - An Ohio SWAT team member dressed up as Batman and surprised patients at a children’s hospital.

Toledo Police shared a video on Facebook showing the officer rappelling down the side of the building as children watched in excitement.

Kids inside waved, and he waved back.

“Toledo Police SWAT Unit took to the skies to help make a rainy day sunny for the children at the Toledo Children’s Hospital,” the post read.

This isn’t the first time the department’s done this type of activity.

It’s the sixth consecutive year that a SWAT officer got suited up and rappels down the building.

“Thanks for making a special day for the kids,” one person wrote. “Thanks for helping the kids and their family focus on something other than their situation.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.