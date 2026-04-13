RIVERSIDE, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A SWAT deputy in Riverside County was caught scrolling on what appeared to be a dating app during a standoff with an armed suspect on Wednesday.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released on Thursday that it is investigating the incident.

“This behavior does not reflect the standards, expectations, or policies of our department,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote. “We have initiated an internal investigation and will take appropriate action based on the findings. The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to professionalism and holding our employees accountable.”

The hours-long standoff happened after an armed pursuit suspect crashed into a wall near a Jurupa Valley school. Aerial footage captured by CBS LA showed the deputy scrolling through his phone while taking cover behind an armored vehicle parked a few feet from the suspect’s car.

The suspect, who was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher during the standoff, refused to surrender after deputies deployed pepper balls and robots. After several hours, deputies approached the suspect and pulled his body out of the car. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect had “injuries consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Riverside County Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Authorities have not identified him.

The standoff happened after the suspect led deputies on a stop-and-start pursuit for a few hours. After stopping at an intersection near Jurupa Valley High School, the driver sped away as a deputy closely followed. The deputy attempted to use a pursuit-ending tool called a Grappler, but it appeared to cause the suspect to lose control of the car, which then slammed into a brick wall.

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