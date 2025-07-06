HERRIMAN, Utah (WSVN) — An SUV slammed into a strip mall in Utah, setting off a massive blast and leaving several people injured.

It all started with a three-vehicle collision near the shopping plaza in Herriman, about 25 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, late Saturday night.

A passerby recorded video of the moment the crash caused the building to blow up.

Flames tore through a Domino’s, a Jimmy John’s and a hair salon.

Several people were hurt, including two good Samaritans who helped the driver of the SUV.

Homes nearby were evacuated over a gas leak, but the all-clear came Sunday morning.

