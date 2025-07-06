HERRIMAN, Utah (WSVN) — An SUV slammed into a strip mall in Utah, setting off a massive blast and leaving several people injured.

It all started with a three-vehicle collision near the shopping plaza in Herriman, about 25 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, late Saturday night.

A passerby recorded video of the moment the crash caused the building to blow up.

Flames tore through a Domino’s, a Jimmy John’s and a hair salon.

Several people were hurt, including two good Samaritans who helped the driver of the SUV.

Homes nearby were evacuated over a gas leak, but the all-clear came Sunday morning.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox